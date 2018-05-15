Cortney’s Place partners with Scottsdale Beer Company for 2nd Annual Cheers to Future Years

Cortney’s Place will present its Second Annual Cheers to Future Years with Scottsdale Beer Company, 8608 E. Shea Blvd.
Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families will enjoy VIP Hour 5-6 p.m.; the general public is welcome 6-10 p.m., Thursday May 17, according to a press release on the gala that highlights awareness and supports the students and their families while reaching expansion goals.
Families, community partners and friends are invited to a night filled with awareness, acceptance, and respect for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the release said of the Scottsdale event featuring craft beer, food, live music, outdoor games.
Cheers to Future Years is an opportunity to reach the community and provide education about the abilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the release noted.
The event also raises funds to help sustain and expand the day program located in Scottsdale.
Raising awareness and funds creates more opportunities for the 35 students and offers the opportunity to open doors to more people who need a place to feel accepted, the release added.
Cortney’s Place is a non-profit, family-founded program that provides an inclusive, stimulating, and enjoyable community-based day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that offers a one-of-a-kind experience for program participants.
Fee: Advance tickets cost $40; $50 at the door; $100 for VIP tickets, the release noted.
For more information, contact Samantha Mason at samantha@cortneysplace.org or 602-283-4424.
Go to: cortneysplace.org.
