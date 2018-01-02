Craig Cheply’s artwork slated for Scottsdale art gallery

Walter Art Gallery has announced the solo exhibition of fine art, muralist and scenic artist Craig Cheply, who will showcase a comprehensive installation of his fine art entitled “Dawn To Dawn – The Continued Observations.”
The exhibition will be guest curated by Nicole Royse of Royse Contemporary, according to a press release.
Since 2006 the artist has been creating his sometimes controversial conceptual “100% Natural Series” utilizing his visual journalistic observations examining the “Socio/Polit/Environ/Econo/Relig/Geo/Natural landscapes” occurring on both the domestic and world stages daily in the 21st Century, the press release stated.
This exhibition represents a small retrospective of Mr. Cheply’s diverse and impressive variety of work evolving from his solo exhibit “Dawn To Dawn-Past, Present, Possible Futures” done at the Arizona Museum of Natural History in 2003 that incorporates paintings and mixed media works ranging in subject from beautiful landscapes of the southwest to political, environmental and social commentaries of today.
“The divergent subject matters I observe and render aren’t always cheerful, but affect all of us and need to be commented on in this 21st Century Arena,” Mr. Cheply said in a prepared statement.
The artist invites the viewer to take a closer examination of his artwork and decide for themselves, about what is presented, its meaning, the subject matter and mediums.
“My artworks are visually commenting upon man’s past, current history and future state of affairs — the good, the bad, and the downright ugly,” he said in a prepared statement.
This collection of work juxtaposes the beautiful and the poignant observations of the world by the artist, brilliantly depicting the southwest along with provocative history facing our world from a multifaceted perspective, Ms. Royse notes in the statement.
Mr. Cheply received his Bachelors of Fine Arts from Arizona State University in Interior Design in 1980. He currently works as both a commercial and fine artist and since 2015 he has worked as the lead scenic artist for the Arizona Opera.
Mr. Cheply’s work can be found in both public and private collections throughout the United States, including the Arizona Museum of Natural History — 10 permanent solo commissioned murals and various scenic works, Burton Barr Central Library, the city of Glendale, and the city of Chandler.
The artist reception for “Dawn To Dawn-The Continued Observations” will take place 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, with brief remarks from Ms. Royse, an opportunity to meet artist Mr. Cheply and hear about his work and career thus far, along with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages.
“Dawn To Dawn-The Continued Observations” will be on display at Walter Art Gallery from Jan. 12, through Feb. 25. Walter Art Gallery is in Scottsdale at 6425 E. Thomas Road.
