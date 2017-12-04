Crawford seeks Scottsdale City Council seat at November 2018 election

Many hold the adage of “the third time is the charm” as a simple truth that has a propensity for becoming reality — Scottsdale business owner and community advocate Bill Crawford is betting on it.
Mr. Crawford is pursuing a seat on Scottsdale City Council at the Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 general election, which will be his third consecutive attempt at being elected to the local dais.
Mr. Crawford has previously pursued both the mayor’s seat — he dropped out of the race against both then-incumbent Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and challenger Bob Littlefield in 2016 — and a council seat during each of the last two election cycles respectively.
Mr. Crawford says he is a strong supporter of Mayor Lane, and if elected, he expects to join forces with the mayor in pursuing his political agenda.
Mr. Crawford has owned and operated his business, Basic Training in downtown Scottsdale with his wife, Debbie, since 1997. In 2012, Mr. Crawford was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for his lifetime contributions to health and fitness.
Mr. Crawford’s volunteer service includes:
- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse
- Association to Preserve Downtown Scottsdale’s Quality of Life
- The StarShine Academy
- Scottsdale Symphony
- Olive View Manor Homeowners Association
Mr. Crawford says he is ready to take the next step in community advocacy: the city council term.
“Don’t think that I didn’t weigh that very heavily,” he said in a Dec. 4 phone interview, in response to being asked why he is taking another shot at becoming an elected leader. “I am really designed for council service — this is just who I am.”
As founder and past president of the Association to Preserve Downtown Scottsdale’s Quality of Life, Mr. Crawford advocated for downtown residents, neighborhoods and businesses and was successful in solving problems for both proprietor and resident, he advocates.
“I have been in business for over 40 years as a business owner and entrepreneur and I have seen the struggles and triumphs of downtown over the years, and I like what I am seeing,” he said of the state of downtown Scottsdale and new plans to enhance the local marketplace.
“I think it is one of things that will help Scottsdale go further.”
As a community leader, Mr. Crawford has brought awareness to many Scottsdale issues, including petitioning Scottsdale City Council for the appointment of a city treasurer, advocating for the completion of the Preserve and successfully lobbing for more public access through new trail heads.
Mr. Crawford says he is a proponent of the public process and would like to see that process unfold when it comes to the contentious Scottsdale Desert EDGE proposal.
“I hope this is resolved by our current council, but I fully support exploration of the Desert EDGE outside of the Preserve,” he explained of his official stance on the topic. “I also support the right to having a public vote. I think at the end of the day we are going to come to the right solution.”
The simmering debate over whether or not to build a desert-appreciation venue at the Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve has finally reached city council chambers.
Formal municipal deliberations of what was first coined, “The Desert Discovery Center,” but now envisaged as, “The Desert EDGE,” began during a Scottsdale City Council study session last September. Proponents of the Desert EDGE say the Preserve itself is not enough for visitors to appreciate the McDowell Sonoran Preserve while detractors say the proposed facility is nothing more than a pet project for a handful of the community’s elite.
Mr. Crawford says he is ready to serve on Scottsdale City Council.
“I want residents to know I am successful business person, a community leader and proven problem solver,” he said. “I have a proven track record of getting this done.”
Ultimately, Mr. Crawford says he wants to keep the city moving forward.
“It’s about protecting quality of life,” he explained. “I feel like I am a community leader and have gotten in front of difficult issues. I think that is one of my strengths. I am willing to go into the lion’s den so to speak and fine a workable solution.”
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com