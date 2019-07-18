Dispatch from Kenya: Crutches 4 Africa final days

The following daily diary is from Cassidy Johnson, a Scottsdale student who is one of six Valley high students visiting Kenya this month to distribute mobility devices as part of Crutches 4 Africa, a service project sponsored by Arizona District 5495 Rotary’s Interact Club. Miss Johnson is a senior at Desert Mountain High School and an assistant governor for the District 5495 Interact Club.

Miss Johnson has agreed to share her journey with the Independent readers via her personally written dispatches.

Visit here to read more about the journey.

Crutches 4 Africa Dispatch: July 14

Still on the Maasai Mara

I did not sleep well in the tent, but I’m glad to have the experience for these two nights. Matthew, Hannah, Kard, Sandra and I woke up just before 6 a.m. to climb the water tower and see the sunrise.

We were on top of the water tower for about an hour, listening to the animals and watching the sky change colors as the sun sprung up. There was nothing on the agenda this morning, so we ate breakfast and played cards until our team meeting at 11 a.m.

At our meeting, Metamei spoke to the group about religion in Maasai culture. Later in the afternoon, we went to a campsite in Talek with a swimming pool and a highly sought-after wi-fi connection. Unfortunately, the promised wi-fi was unavailable, so we lounged around the area admiring the wildlife.

When we arrived back at Prescott College, we packed up our suitcases, ate dinner and went to bed. Today was our first day of “down time,” and I think we all found it rather cleansing (even though none of us have showered in five days!).

July 15 – Return to Nairobi

Today we packed up the safari vehicles and left the Maasai Mara. After sleeping in the tents for two nights and not showering for six days, I am relieved to head to the hotel in Nairobi tonight. We drove for about three hours getting the “Maasai massage,” then stopped in Narok for lunch. We were able to make a quick stop at the Ubuntu School in Nakuru to see the kids that we missed last Saturday.

From Ubuntu, it took about two hours to get to the Westwood Hotel in Nairobi, and we arrived around 6:30 p.m. Everyone was finally able to take a good shower and we ate a delicious dinner at the hotel before going to bed.

July 16 – Leaving Africa

Woke up in Nairobi! Last night, I got the most sleep I have had the entire trip! The team met for breakfast, packed, then left the hotel for a city tour. Unfortunately, some stomach issues that started on the Mara have followed me to Nairobi.

Nonetheless, our driver, Bernard, had our entire day in Nairobi planned out. We drove through the government district of Nairobi and our first stop was a “giraffe village” where we all got to feed giraffes. Although we had seen giraffes throughout the trip, it was fun to see them so close!

Our next stop was a souvenir shop where almost everyone bargained to get the absolute best price possible on lots of different items. Next, we went to a crocodile and ostrich conservancy where we all got to hold a baby crocodile. After seeing the animals, we headed to lunch at Java House, located in a very modern mall.

Everyone was ravenous, as it was almost 3:30 p.m. by the time we ate! After lunch, we looked around the mall and bartered with salespeople for various clothing items. Later, Naivasha Rotarians surprised us with water bottles and banners as departing gifts.

We said goodbye to Peter and headed to the Jomo Kenyatta Airport. After four security checkpoints, we are now waiting to board the flight to Paris, which departs at midnight.

Only 25 hours until HOME!