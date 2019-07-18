Dispatch from Kenya: Reflections on a life-changing experience

Cassidy Johnson, a junior at Desert Mountain High School, speaking at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale. (Special to the Independent).

The following is the final report from Cassidy Johnson, a Scottsdale student who was one of six Valley high students who visited Kenya this month to distribute mobility devices as part of Crutches 4 Africa, a service project sponsored by Arizona District 5495 Rotary’s Interact Club.

Miss Johnson is a senior at Desert Mountain High School and an assistant governor for the District 5495 Interact Club.

July 17

As we depart Minneapolis on our final flight back to Phoenix, I wanted my final journal entry to be a general reflection about my experience in Kenya.

Before leaving for Kenya, everyone had told me my time abroad would be life-changing. I embarked on the trip with zero expectations, as I knew anything could change in the blink of an eye. I am so happy I maintained my spontaneous “no-expectation” mindset throughout my time in Kenya, as I feel I was able to really live in the moment and appreciate my surroundings at all times.

Having a Type-A personality, learning to be flexible and comfortable with the unknown was not easy at first. Having only a rough outline of our plan kept me on my toes and constantly excited.

Disregarding time and not wearing a watch on the trip (I wear my Apple watch every day at home), has influenced me to try to be less time-oriented in my day-to-day life. I really enjoyed not wearing my watch for the past two weeks! While I know I can’t just throw schedules out the window, being on “Kenya time” has taught me that living in the moment is so much more fun than rushing around.

I fell in love with Kenya in Naivasha, and I will miss the city and its people most. During our week in Naivasha, I never felt homesick or out of place. In Naivasha, I met incredible friends that I can’t wait to remain in touch with. Tony, Peter, Kelvin Paul, Ian, Qendy, Caleb, Susan, Duncan, Ephantus, Coletta and Tom: Thank you for making our time in Naivsha so memorable.

Having the opportunity to spend time with Kenyans so close to our ages gave us an incredible glimpse into Kenya’s unique culture and daily life. In regard to our distributions, seeing and experiencing the vast need for a variety of mobility devices lit an even greater fire under me to continue fighting on behalf of individuals with disabilities and working with Crutches4Africa.

I was moved by each person I met at each distribution. I feel lucky to be one of the people shaking their hands and offering assistance.

Unfortunately, I had a unique experience on the trip not shared by my fellow Ambassadors: I experienced the brunt of an illness and stomach problems, Luckily, neither were critical, but the sickness that erupted the day we left for the Maasai Mara changed the course of the remainder of my trip.

I was extremely disappointed not to camp for all six nights, but knew my health had to be prioritized. Because of how poorly I felt, I refused to have direct contact with any beneficiaries on the Mara, merely speaking to everyone from a short distance. I hated not being able to shake the hands of such deserving individuals for fear of contaminating them with my illness.

While I enjoyed the wildlife and the company of the team on the Mara, for the first time I started feeling homesick. Honestly, I was relieved to go to Nairobi on Monday. Kenya has taught me patience, shown me the beauty in little things and helped me to appreciate the power of community and kindness.

I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to travel to such a culturally rich and incredible country and be able to share my experience with my community in Arizona.

Thank you to everyone who has followed this journey!