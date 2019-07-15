Dispatch from Kenya: Crutches 4 Africa July 10

The following daily diary is from Cassidy Johnson, a Scottsdale student who is one of six Valley high students visiting Kenya this month to distribute mobility devices as part of Crutches 4 Africa, a service project sponsored by Arizona District 5495 Rotary’s Interact Club. Miss Johnson is a senior at Desert Mountain High School and an assistant governor for the District 5495 Interact Club.

Miss Johnson has agreed to share her journey with the Independent readers via her personally written dispatches.

Crutches 4 Africa Dispatch: July 10

Editor’s Note: Lack of consistent Internet connectivity on the Maasai Mara has resulted in a delay of reports sent by Miss Johnson.

I woke up on our last morning in Naivasha feeling absolutely miserable. I tossed and turned all night long and had a horrible migraine and sore throat. Because of my condition, I slept in the back of the bus instead of being able to say goodbye to Naivasha friends.

The team embarked on our seven-hour drive to the Maasai Mara. Unfortunately, because I am feeling so bad, I am not sleeping in a tent tonight. I am so appreciative to Lauren (Lauren Lukas, a group chaperone) who opened her room to me, and she has been taking very good care of me.

Our first stop the next day was a clinic. We met William, the lone doctor at the small clinic filled with people wrapped in colorful shukas and jewelry. William gave us a tour, showing the delivery room (where 35-40 babies are delivered each month), consultation room, the “pharmacy,” and the lab room. The hallways between the rooms were dimly lit and crowded with anxious patients who stared as we passed.

After the tour, we saw the 100 pairs of crutches and 10 walkers that we had brought along to the Mara. With all these devices, we were optimistic about this distribution – unfortunately, defeat and disappointment struck each Ambassador as we met each beneficiary and discovered they all needed wheelchairs. We met these beautiful people with hopeful eyes, but had to tell each one we could not help them today, as we had no wheelchairs.

My heart was shattered upon driving away from the clinic. I am hopeful that the shipment of devices thus-far blocked by the Kenyan government will eventually enter this country and free these people from immobility.

We drove back to the Prescott College campus on the Mara, had lunch and then embarked on a water-pipeline walk on the Mara. We followed a chalk line for about 4.4 km, stopping at water project towers along the way. Once complete, these water towers will provide Maasai villages with a close source of water as opposed to walking the 11 km each way to a water source.

As we walked the pipeline, Maasai children waved and shouted with excitement. We were also joined by a Maasai elder on our walk. He didn’t speak, but smiled for the entire walk. I felt honored that he wanted to join us.

After the walk, we went back to the first water tower, which is 10 meters tall, to watch workers pull a massive water jug to the top. With forceful pulls, the workers were making slow and steady progress. Ultimately, after about 90 minutes of pulling, the tank was left dangling until tomorrow. This has been a four-year project, so the success of this monumental event is crucial.

After dinner, I had another early night in an attempt to get better. I’ve been using wet wipes to “bathe” myself, as the other alternative is a bucket of cold water. Thank goodness for dry shampoo.