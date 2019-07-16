Dispatch from Kenya: Crutches 4 Africa July 12-13

The following daily diary is from Cassidy Johnson, a Scottsdale student who is one of six Valley high students visiting Kenya this month to distribute mobility devices as part of Crutches 4 Africa, a service project sponsored by Arizona District 5495 Rotary’s Interact Club. Miss Johnson is a senior at Desert Mountain High School and an assistant governor for the District 5495 Interact Club.

Miss Johnson has agreed to share her journey with the Independent readers via her personally written dispatches.

Crutches 4 Africa Dispatch: July 12

Surprise! I’m still sick. I slept in the house again last night because I wanted to get a good night’s sleep and try to get over this illness.

This morning we had a team meeting with Metamei about yesterday’s distribution. We all expressed disappointment and sorrow over not being able to provide wheelchairs to those who needed them so desperately.

Metamei told us that we were going to another clinic today for distribution. I was heartbroken, as I knew that we not only didn’t have wheelchairs, but also any other mobility devices since we had given them all to the clinic yesterday.

Metamei said about 12-15 people were coming from huge distances to receive mobility devices. Upon hearing this number, tears began rolling down my cheeks. Why would we allow these vulnerable people to come from miles and miles away just to leave empty-handed? I cried during the entire 30-minute meeting thinking about the individuals we met yesterday and the sadness of those we were about to see.

I felt paralyzed – useless and unable to help. After our meeting, we left for the clinic, embarking on a short walk to help chalk one pipeline. The safari vans then picked us up and delivered us to the clinic where the distribution was to take place.

Cassidy Johnson of Scottsdale is one of six Arizona students in Kenya taking part in a Crutches4Africa service project. Shown here, Cassidy is preparing to distribute crutches. (Special to the Independent)

We toured the clinic, and I was relieved to see several pairs of crutches and a few walkers that had been brought over from yesterday’s clinic. At least someone may be able to benefit from the devices we brought.

We met the beneficiaries and learned that a little girl named Lucy and an older gentleman needed a walker and crutches, respectively. The 8-year-old girl was unable to walk and was carried to the facility by her mother. The older man used two crutch-like rods to get to the distribution.

Matthew and William, the doctor, assisted the girl with the walker. She really struggled at first, but was able to push the walker around the small concrete area with some help. Everyone cheered and Lucy smiled so brightly.

I gave the other man his new crutches, and the second I gave them to him, he was off. He tore down a grassy field, coming back to shake my hand. He looked so happy. We later learned that this man was a community organizer for disabled persons.

Although we were able to help a few people with mobility devices, we were still unable to assist those who needed wheelchairs. We brought lots of girls dresses and boys shirts to give to each person who showed up to the distribution. Everyone was very appreciative, and many kids were there to model their new clothing.

After leaving the clinic, we drove to a small, nearby town called Talek to buy water bottles. I realized on our first day at Prescott College that the water has a smoky flavor due to boiling for purification. With an already sore throat, this water absolutely burned my throat and I refused to drink it. For fear of becoming dehydrated, I purchased 10 bottles of water for $10 (1,000 shillings), and I bargained!

In the afternoon, we went on a short safari and saw lions, elephants, cheetahs, giraffes, zebra, wildebeest, hippos and impalas. It started drizzling towards the end of our safari and continued pouring all night. I was supposed to move into the tents tonight, but because all of my stuff was still at the house and a microburst pounded the entire campus, I stayed in the house again.

July 13

Today was a full safari day! We were so lucky to see so many animals yesterday that we didn’t think today could get better – but we were proved wrong.

In addition to all of the animals we saw yesterday, we also saw alligators and two leopards! We were also all surprised to see ostriches.

After a full day of safari, we came back to Prescott College for dinner, then a traditional Maasai naming ceremony. John (Wintersteen) was one of seven new Maasai “children” to be named by an elder.

It poured again tonight, but luckily, I moved my sleeping bag down to the tent so I was able to camp for the first time ever tonight!