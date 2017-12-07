CSHS students win ASU’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. contest

Cactus Shadows High School is celebrating two of its students, Madison O’Sullivan and Lauren Benjamin, for achieving top honors in Arizona State University’s 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration contest.
Miss O’Sullivan received first place, while Miss Benjamin placed third. There were a reported 1,800 entries, according to a press release.
The theme this year is “Look Deeper Speak Louder.”
“We are all very proud of Madison and Lauren for their passion for service of others,” said CSHS Principal Dr. Steve Bebee in a prepared statement. “CSHS will be well represented with these two outstanding young ladies.”
The Falcons will be honored at the 33rd annual ASU Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in January on ASU’s Tempe campus.
“Both of these young ladies were able to see people in their lives exhibiting leadership skills through their service to others,” said 2016 Arizona Teacher of the Year, and CSHS English Teacher, Christine Marsh.
“Both essays were heartfelt and touching, and I am impressed at how Madison and Lauren so poignantly wrote about how people turned tragic events into an opportunity to help others.”
