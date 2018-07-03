DC Ranch chef travels overseas to help fight hunger

The executive chef at The Country Club at DC Ranch, Lenard Rubin WCEC, CEC, CCA, participated in the World Chefs Without Borders Myanmar Tour for Humanity from June 9 through June 13.

Myanmar (formerly Burma) is a Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 ethnic groups, bordering India, Bangladesh, China, Laos and Thailand. A severe cyclonic storm caused the worst natural disaster in the recorded history of Myanmar in May 2008.

The destruction was catastrophic with at least 138,000 fatalities. Damage was estimated over $50 million, making it the most devastating cyclone ever recorded in this basin. Myanmar and its people are still struggling to recover from its effect.

Chef Rubin was on 1 of 60 chefs to travel with World Chefs Without Borders to Myanmar. The chefs traveled at their own expense to raise funds together to “cook for zero hunger in a world where humanity must come first,” said Chef Rubin.

WCWB’s mission is to support and mobilize its global network of volunteer chefs to undertake initiatives providing education and resources to those in need and afflicted by natural disasters.

“Culinary has been my world for over 37 years and now it is my turn to use my culinary experience to help the less fortunate in the World.” stated Mr. Rubin.

“Chefs may not be able to change lives, but with our Chefs Social Responsibility initiative, we can make a difference. Convert your ego to sharing and it will make you not only a great chef, but also a great person, ” stated WCWB Chairman Willment Leong.

Over four days, the chefs visited several villages and prepared over 15,000 meals. In addition to prepared meals the chefs distributed 8,100 dry food-relief packs, donated cooking equipment, and supplied children with school supplies and gifts. At the end of the trip, the chefs released 50,000 young milk fish in the Ayeyarwady River Delta near Ka yin Kyaung village to help replenish the food supply for the years ahead.

Myanmar Chef Association President Oliver E. Soe Thet shared the country’s appreciation with WCWB.

“The Myanmar people in Yangon, the Delta and throughout the nation, are proud and thankful for the efforts and support of World Chefs Without Borders, in particular the 60 chefs from 22 countries that came together and initiated such a once-in-a-lifetimeevent in Yangon and Nargis Delta,” he said.

To learn more about World Chefs Without Borders, Visit: www.worldchefswithoutborders.org.

