DC Ranch invites community to Habitat for Humanity build

DC Ranch invites the public to its largest service project to build the frame of a home from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 2 and 3 in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.
The first build of its kind for the Phoenix-local Habitat for Humanity chapter, volunteers and constructions crews will make the frame of the house in the parking lot of DC Ranch’s Homestead Community Center, which will be transported to a permanent location where it will be completed for the new family, according to a press release.
Volunteers can participate in one or both of the days and need no prior construction experience. Those interested can register at DCRanch.com/habitat. To cap the two-day build, participants can go to a special “wall-raising” ceremony to sign the wall and celebrate their hard work and dedication to community following the Saturday build.
As a part of their 20th anniversary celebration, DC Ranch encourages residents and Phoenix-area community members “to roll up their sleeves and show their community spirit in a way that will last for generations to come.”
“This home build is a wonderful way to give back and involve the whole family,” said DC Ranch Community Engagement Director Jona Davis in a prepared statement. “Furthermore, we will be building the walls with members of our community throughout the Phoenix-area, which is powerful from the standpoint of building community, too.”
To register visit DCRanch.com/habitat. The cost to participate is $35 and all proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona.
