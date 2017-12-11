Deadline to submit Scottsdale flag designs extended

The deadline to submit your proposed design for the new Scottsdale flag has been extended to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

The city of Scottsdale is seeking design concepts for a new flag through an open design challenge.

Scottsdale hopes a new flag will become an immediately recognizable symbol of the proud and accomplished desert community know around the world, according to the city website.

Designs may be submitted via the city’s website at http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/city-flag-challenge or during business hours at any Scottsdale Public Library.

Guidelines listed online included designs must be original and positive in spirit.

