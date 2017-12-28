Defunct Cottonwoods Resort entrance now ready for commercial applications

The vacant 2.6-acre plat of land that use to house the old Cottonwoods Resort entrance now has Scottsdale City Council’s approval to become a commercial property.
On Dec. 5 Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a non-major amendment to change a 2.6-acre site’s land use designation from resort/tourism to neighborhood commercial; and approve a zoning district map amendment from resort/townhouse residential to neighborhood commercial.
The meeting was held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The site at 6160 N. Scottsdale Road, coined “Rose Lane Commercial Parcel” by city staff, previously served as the entrance point and lobby for the Cottonwoods Resort to the west in the Town of Paradise Valley.
The applicant, PV Hotel Venture SPE LLC, presented by local zoning attorney John Berry, sought the zoning change to increase the marketability of the parcel, and allow for future restaurant or retail uses.
Scottsdale Planning Commission forwarded this case with a 6-0 vote on Nov. 8.
Since 1985 the site served as the main entrance point for the Cottonwoods Resort, and is designated resort/tourism primarily because the parcel was, and still is, physically integrated with the resort by way of a long narrow strip of land within east Rose Lane access easement, according to a city staff report.
The site was demolished, and the Cottonwoods resort has since been renovated and all resort operations now reside on-site in Paradise Valley. Ultimately the applicant seeks to accommodate more general commercial uses, such as restaurants and retail, the city staff report states.
Located on the west side of north Scottsdale Road, approximately halfway between Lincoln and McDonald drives, the site is surrounded by a variety of uses including restaurants, business and mixed-use commercial. An existing building on the site was recently demolished to make way for future development associated with this request.
“Since the market will dictate interest in the site, the site plan has only been stipulated to specific improvements; such as driveways, sidewalks, parking and circulation,” the staff report states. “Building configuration and location with the existing building pad are at the discretion of the property owner; and slight variation to the open space and landscaping is also anticipated when the project returns for Development Review Board approval.”
The site is expected to see additional traffic, as a traffic analysis estimates a trip increase of approximately 62 percent, the staff report stated.
To accommodate the increased traffic volume two recommendations have been proposed, with an eastbound left-turn lane and a shared through/right turn lane stipulated by the applicant.
