Delta Dental of Arizona taps Scottsdale resident Leslie Hess

Delta Dental of Arizona has announced that Scottsdale resident Leslie Hess is joining Arizona’s leading dental benefits provider as the dental insurer’s compliance and risk management officer.
In this director-level position, Ms. Hess will oversee the organization’s enterprise risk management activities and ensure state and federal regulatory compliance, according to a press release.
Prior to joining Delta Dental of Arizona, Ms. Hess served as the interim director at the Arizona Department of Insurance, where she was responsible for directing and managing the operations of the state agency.
Ms. Hess was tasked with analyzing, interpreting and enforcing statutes and regulations relating to all lines of insurance, including health, life, property and casualty, the press release stated.
“Leslie’s extensive background with insurance, governmental affairs and compliance will be an asset as Delta Dental of Arizona continues to grow and launch new products and programs to make dental care accessible to all Arizonans,” Allan Allford, president/CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Hess has both private and public-sector experience, including serving as the director of compliance and corporate secretary for Oxford Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries and more than 11 years as deputy receiver and financial affairs legal officer at the Arizona Department of Insurance.
She also spent two years at the Arizona Legislature at Legislative Council and worked in the securities division at the Arizona Corporation Commission for seven years. Early in her career, Ms. Hess worked as an attorney for both Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns in New York City.
She has a juris doctor from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and a master’s degree in counseling from Arizona State University. Ms. Hess is also a founding member of the Cactus Wren Chapter of the National Charity League, the press release stated.
