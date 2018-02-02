Desert Foothills Lutheran Church will hold 11th Annual Book Sale

Prepare to pick up your reading supply and DVDs for the summer at the Desert Foothills Lutheran Church 11th Annual Book Sale.
The church, 29305 N. Scottsdale Road, will hold the sale in the fellowship hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10; and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 11.
There will be thousands of books including paperbacks, hardbacks, cookbooks, children’s books, audio books, videos and DVDs, according to a press release. In addition to a 50-cent sale for paperbacks, on Sunday, there will be a “fill a bag” $10 clearance sale for anything fitting in a paper grocery bag.
The majority of books remaining after the sale will be available to local community service groups for distribution to shelters, homes and care facilities across the valley, the release said.
Proceeds benefit the church’s outreach programs serving the needs of the community such as financial assistance to established local groups through grants enabling them to fulfill their missions, the release noted.
Organizations that benefited from donations and/or financial support include: Foothills Caring Corp., Foothills Food Bank, Cave Creek Library, Central Arizona Emergency Shelter Services, Devereux Arizona, Habitat for Humanity and Vista Colina Emergency Family Shelter.
Donations from the public of gently used paperbacks, hardbacks and audio books are still being accepted and can be delivered between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays at the church.
Contact Dwayne Richard at 480-473-0551 for more information or for assistance in picking up and donations.
