Desert Stages offers children’s spring break acting camp

Mar 7th, 2018 Comments:

A youth spring break acting class is offered at Desert Stages Theatre in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces a spring break acting camp for children March 12-16 at the Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road, at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

DST’s acting camps offer young actors, ages 4-12, a hands-on-theatrical experience in a non-competitive and engaging environment, according to a press release. Each session covers all aspects of a musical production including auditions, staging and choreography.

A typical day includes voice, dance and acting instruction, in addition to games and arts and crafts. Each theatrical camp concludes with a free performance for family and friends, the release notes.

Spring break camp is $250 per camper. A special discount applies for “Friends of Desert Stages” members. For more information on the benefits of being a “Friend of Desert Stages” and instructions on how to join, email Friends@DesertStages.org.

To register for spring break acting camp, visit DesertStages.org/Theatrical-Camps or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

