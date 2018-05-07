Desert Stages Theatre’s annual summer camp kicks off May 29

Desert Stages Theatre to hold theatrical camp sessions in May, June and July at its acting summer camp with each session featuring themes.
For ages 6-12 DST acting camps are scheduled May 29-June 15; June 18-July 6; and July 9-27 at the new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, according to a press release.
There will also be DST Summer Camp Jr for ages three to five May 30-June 15, June 18-July 6; and July 9-July 27, the release stated.
The acting camps offer a hands-on-theatrical experience in a non-competitive and engaging environment that includes voice, dance and acting instruction, plus games, arts and crafts, according to the release.
Session one’s theme is The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr., session two’s theme is High School Musical 2 Jr. and session three’s theme is Shrek The Musical Jr.
Each session covers all aspects of a musical production including auditions, staging and choreography, concluding with a free performance for family and friends, the release said.
The cost is $600 per camper for the camper’s first session and $550 for additional sessions or siblings. Camp takes place Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m with after camp care available from 3 to 4 p.m.
DST’s Summer Camp Jr, ages three to five, is $300 per camper for the first session and $275 for additional sessions or siblings. Summer Camp Jr takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To register for summer acting camps, visit DesertStages.org/Theatrical-Camps or call the box office at 480-483-1664.
For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre’s events, performances, productions, children’s camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.
