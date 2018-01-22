Desert Trails Elementary student wins PVSchools Spelling Bee

Emily Tran, a fifth grade student at Desert Trails Elementary School, won the PVSchools Spelling Bee that was held on Friday, Jan. 12.
Lorenzo Sayegh, eighth grade student at Sunrise Middle School, was the runner-up. The Spelling Bee lasted 19 rounds, and the winning word was “nelma,” according to a press release.
In addition to Emily and Lorenzo, the seven students will serve as delegates at the Maricopa County Regional II Spelling Bee Feb. 23 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, 33606 N. 60th St. in Cave Creek. They are:
- Jon Zaki Cacnio, a 7th grade student at Greenway Middle School
- Jan Dwayne Cacnio, a 5th grade student at Aire Libre Elementary School
- Samuel Luce, a 6th grade student at North Ranch Elementary School
- Marco Aguirre, an 8th grade student at Desert Shadows Middle School
- Nandini Warrier, a 5th grade student at Sonoran Sky Elementary School
- Analise Vincent, a 7th grade student at Shea Middle School
- Brooke Lindsay, a 6th grade student at Boulder Creek Elementary School
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.