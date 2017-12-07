Desert Willow Elementary inducted into international network

One of Cave Creek Unified School District’s elementary schools has been inducted into the International Spanish Academies Network.
Desert Willow Elementary School, 4322 Desert Willow Pkwy., houses a 15-year Spanish Immersion Program that has shown solid results in educating students in two languages, according to a press release. As a result of the MOU, Desert Willow Elementary School has now been inducted into the International Spanish Academies Network, accredited by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport of Spain.
On Feb. 21, 2018, a special ceremony/celebration will be held at Desert Willow Elementary School. Regional representative Señor Antonio Caballero from the Spanish Embassy will be an honored guest, the press release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.