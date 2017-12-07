Desert Willow Elementary inducted into international network

Dec 7th, 2017

Desert Willow Elementary School Principal, Dr. Rodney Egan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Spanish Embassy’s Counselor of Education, Maria Jose Fabre Gonzalez, at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) Annual Convention and World Language Expo in Nashville, Tenn. (submitted photo)

One of Cave Creek Unified School District’s elementary schools has been inducted into the International Spanish Academies Network.

Desert Willow Elementary School, 4322 Desert Willow Pkwy., houses a 15-year Spanish Immersion Program that has shown solid results in educating students in two languages, according to a press release. As a result of the MOU, Desert Willow Elementary School has now been inducted into the International Spanish Academies Network, accredited by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport of Spain.

On Feb. 21, 2018, a special ceremony/celebration will be held at Desert Willow Elementary School. Regional representative Señor Antonio Caballero from the Spanish Embassy will be an honored guest, the press release stated.

