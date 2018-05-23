Desert Willow Elementary School student wins ADOT Safety Message Contest

Desert Willow Elementary School fifth-grader Lily Hutt is shown with her mom, Chelsea. (Submitted photo)

Lily Hutt, a fifth-grader at Desert Willow Elementary School in the Cave Creek Unified School District, was among recent winners of the Arizona Department of Transportation Safety Message Contest.

Her entry, “Buckle Up Buttercup,” came in on multiple entries with four of those entries “including proper contact information,” according to a press release.

She was invited to ADOT and typed the phrase in to their system herself, the release added.

More than 2,200 submissions were received for the contest held in April, noted the release, recognizing this as the second year ADOT held the safety message contest.

 

