Development of guidelines for understanding stormwater flows under way

Scottsdale has accepted a $44,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to develop the first steps of a regional alternative stormwater handbook.
The funds were accepted on consent at a Monday, Jan. 8, Scottsdale City Council meeting.
The ADEQ receives annual federal pass-through funds to distribute to agencies in the state to carry out water quality management planning, a Jan, 8 city staff report states.
The Scottsdale Office of Environmental Initiatives is leading a regional project to develop a technical alternative stormwater guidance handbook, which utilizes low-impact development and green infrastructure techniques.
Benefits of implementing these techniques in site design and civic infrastructure projects include:
- Treating first flush pollutants close to the source, reducing potable water irrigation through the use of stormwater harvesting;
- Reducing the velocity of stormwater runoff;
- Reducing the urban heat island affect by expanding the tree canopy; and
- Providing aesthetically desirable spaces in the urban environment.
The total grant awarded to Scottsdale is $44,407.31 and will be used to create technical details and specifications for the initial two phases of the larger handbook. Additional grant funding has been applied for and awarded to the city, the staff report states.
The total project budget to create the full technical handbook is estimated to be $119,407.31.
Municipalities throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area receive sewer and stormwater systems permits from ADEQ, which require cities to plan and implement the use of low-impact development and green infrastructure in ways to reduce the pollutant load of nonpoint sources in the release of stormwater to the waters of the United States.
These local waters include the Indian Bend Wash, and at a larger scale, the Salt and Gila River Watersheds.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.