Discover education funding perspectives at Business United for Scottsdale Schools event
Business United for Scottsdale Schools is hosting an Update on Education State Funding breakfast event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 11 at SkySong — Synergy I&II.
SkySong — The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center is at 1475 N. Scottsdale Road. The educational keynote speaker is Donna Davis of Expect More Arizona while Doreen Reinke of Nationwide will offer the business perspective.
To register, go to scottsdalechamber. com.
