Discuss energy industry transformation at free Scottsdale program

The city of Scottsdale invites residents to learn about renewable and on-site energy storage systems, as the solar trend continues to grow in the West’s Most Western Town.
Scottsdale has had a record year with the installation of more than 500 residential solar electric units and a growing number of battery storage systems, according to a press release.
During a free program 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, ASU Senior Sustainability Scholar Paul Hirt will discuss the solar energy revolution. The program will be at Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road.
Mr. Hirt’s research includes a history of electric power, transition to renewable energy and collaborative interdisciplinary research on water use, urban growth and sustainability.
Titan Solar Power Director of Business Development, Jack Walker, will join Mr. Hirt. He’ll discuss residential options for utility-connected solar photovoltaics system, the press release stated.
Mr. Walker will address homeowners’ questions about time of use rates, controlling demand charges and having a backup system in the event of a utility grid failure.
This lecture is one in a series of Green Building programs that includes:
- Feb. 1 – Living an Edible Landscape Life
- April 5 – Building with earth and Mass in the Desert
- June 7 – Heating and Cooling with Ductless Mini-Splits
RSVPs are not needed for the solar energy revolution discussion.
