Dog goes missing in Scottsdale; search planned for 6 p.m.

Cassie, a local dog, has gone missing from a north Scottsdale pet resort, her owners say, and a search is being planned for 6 p.m. Monday, April 23.
At 2:22 p.m. Saturday, April 21, an email sent to the Independent detailed Cassie’s departure from Always Unleashed, 7230 E. Adobe Drive, in Scottsdale.
Cassie is a blue-plaid color, 40-pounds with green eyes and a brown patch on her left eye. Her owners advise not to chase her because she spooks easily.
A Facebook page, Cassie Come Home, as been created and a foot-search is being planned for the north Scottsdale area. Community members who would like to join the search should meet at the west side of Always Unleashed at 6 p.m.
Skittish dog protocol will be discussed prior to two-man teams searching the area. The event page advises people to bring plenty of water, a slip lead and treats.
Anyone who sees Cassie can call or text 480-809-7527 or 480-246-1605.
The pet owners are hopeful that she is heading back to her home near Ashler Hills Drive and 43rd Street.
According to Cassie’s owner, Kara Nicholls, the pet resort contacted her about the missing dog at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. Ms. Nicholls says according to the facility’s surveillance footage, Cassie was last seen around 12:08 a.m.
“She jumped an internal fence (which they knew she could do) into an area with an open doggie door which leads into an unmonitored exterior courtyard,” Ms. Nicholls said. “She is able to jump if she wants to and it was made easier by a cushions and conduit along the fence.”
