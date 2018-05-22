Dolphin dies at Salt River Pima Dolphinaris facility

Dolphinaris has announced that a 10-year-old female bottlenose dolphin, named Alia, died in the early morning of Tuesday, May 22.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, officials at Dolphinaris said in a press release.

“Alia had displayed some unusual behaviors in the last few days and she was being monitored. She was under continual care by Dolphinaris staff and veterinarians,” the press release stated. “A necropsy will be performed, and the results will be reported in the coming weeks when they become available.”

Alia was with her dolphin companions and her caretakers when she died, the press release stated.

“Alia will be greatly missed, she was a lively and loving part of the Dolphinaris family,” the press release stated.

The Dolphinaris team is dedicated to providing each of its dolphins with the highest standard of care in accordance with the industry’s best practices, as well as federal and international regulations.

Dolphinaris is at 9500 E. Via de Ventura.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.