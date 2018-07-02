Donations of water pour in for TruWest Credit Union’s annual water drive

Donations of water poured in from the public and TruWest Credit Union staff during its annual water drive.

TruWest CU staff and the public collected nearly 20,000 bottles of water in May, including cases of water donated at local branches at each of the credit union’s Metro Phoenix and Austin, Texas locations, according to a press release.

The water was donated to The Salvation Army for the Phoenix area branches. Tempe-based TruWest Credit Union, has nine locations in Metro Phoenix including its McCormick Branch in Scottsdale and four sites in Austin, Texas, the release stated.

