Downtown Scottsdale developments seek to revitalize area while change threatens Western charm

A view of Old Town Scottsdale, which is oftentimes a destination of those who visit the city of Scottsdale throughout the year. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

With the recent increase of developments in downtown Scottsdale, the area risks losing its iconic Western charm.

Developments in small towns, like Scottsdale, can be a controversial topic. People either love them or hate them. Downtown Scottsdale has seen an increase in developments with the addition of the downtown overlay, a district that was set up as a place for developments to be built.

“Within the downtown overlay, probably 80% of the things that are happening in the city are happening there right now so there’s going to be a tremendous change in the downtown,” Sonnie Kirtley said.

Kirtley, a long-time Scottsdale resident and executive director of the Coalition of Greater Scottsdale, is very familiar with the developments going on in Scottsdale.

Sonnie Kirtley

The coalition is known for keeping watch on new developments in the area and making sure that they produce the least amount of harm as possible. This includes protecting important areas from being misused.

“Scottsdale originally was to be a residential community and this was to be our tourist center,” Kirtley said. “When you start putting in height, you’re Any-Town, USA. You lose everything.”

A primary issue affecting the downtown’s image is the height of these new developments. With the creation of new city ordinances that raise the height allowances on buildings, developers are allowed to build over a previous height limit.

“Originally, once they hit south of Camelback, the buildings were supposed to start scaling down in height a little bit, but now, of course, they have this new plan [where] you [can] do 156 feet,” said Marilynn Atkinson.

Atkinson is currently the president of the Old Town Historic District and a part of the Architectural Committee. The plan she refers to is the recent Old Town Scottsdale Character Area Plan that was adopted in 2018.

This new plan created fewer restrictions on developers than before. The original plan, the Downtown Plan, had set the height limit on buildings much lower than the new 150 feet allotted to certain areas in the downtown.

Additionally, Atkinson’s family is well known to locals as they used to run the Atkinson Trading Post in Old Town. For 71 years, her family celebrated the Western theme of the area by selling trinkets at their shop, like Native American jewelry and Western accessories.

“Having been a small business myself, [I’ve] seen a lot happen through the years,” Atkinson said.

While Atkinson’s business was not affected by these types of developments, she still believes it is important to be aware of these issues.

People, like Atkinson and Kirtley, who have lived in Scottsdale for many years appreciate the town’s subtle beauty and don’t want to see it destroyed completely by sky-high developments. The Western appeal of the area is what separates it from other popular Arizona cities.

“You go someplace that’s different. So that’s the concern, and the height is a major change because it changes the views here,” Kirtley said.

Kirtley discussed the different iconography that defines Old Town, like the small buildings and Western character.

Constructing these tall buildings blocks the view of the surrounding mountains and in some ways decreases the appeal of visiting Scottsdale and exploring the downtown districts.

A recent project that has turned some heads in regard to height is the Southbridge 2.0 project being proposed by Spring Creek Development.

Carter Unger, the president of the development company, is planning the multi-purpose development along the canal as a sort of legacy project from his late father.

Unger’s project has recently come under fire from some locals who take issue with the development project. While there are some dissenting voices, Unger is confident in his project and the goals that he hopes to achieve through the construction of the development.

Carter Unger

“The entire reason we’re doing this project is to help the community,” Unger said. “It really is.”

Unger’s father began planning the Southbridge 2.0 project as a way to revitalize the struggling area. After his father’s death, Unger took it upon himself to work on making the project a reality.

Unger understands that there is an image that portrays developers as villainous, but he explained that the existing land for the project is not in the condition for merchants to be the most successful.

“These buildings are old, they’re dilapidated, [and] they’re in need of a makeover, but if we just put it back it’ll slowly do the same thing,” Unger said.

Unger pulled out a sewer pipe from one of the sites that they are planning to renovate. It was made of only cardboard and tar and a tree root had crushed it. While people find issues with the height choices developers make, there are serious issues that need to be addressed in regard to improving the infrastructure.

Kirtley described the struggle that a shop-owner friend had with the failing infrastructure in downtown near the Southbridge 2.0 development.

“She had to move a piece of plywood in the back wall in her storeroom and climb through to use a toilet that the store behind her used as well,” Kirtley said.

While Kirtley values the importance of preserving Downtown’s significant Western culture, she and the coalition have approved the Southbridge 2.0 project.

“They did the northside [development] and did it beautifully and so now he wants to do the southside and it needs it,” Kirtley said. “It wouldn’t pass any code today.”

Unger’s earnest promise to improve the area of the Southbridge project won the members of COGS over, who usually do not side with developers.

While people fear the damage to be done to Scottsdale sights and culture by developers, it seems almost necessary after seeing the state of which these properties have been existing. For Unger specifically, he also sees the value in preserving the Western aura, but he has stronger values in preserving the greater good.

“We’re trying to create a mix of things that self sustains and creates a village where everybody can do things,” Unger said.

Editor’s Note: Caroline Yu is a student reporter at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.