Dr. Connie Mariano will speak at Scottsdale Society of Women Writers dinner meeting

Scottsdale Society of Women Writers welcomes Dr. Connie Mariano, whose patients were U.S. presidents, as this month’s guest speaker.

Known to former presidents and the media as “Dr Connie,” she wrote her memoir, published by St. Martin’s Press in 2010 entitled – “The White House Doctor: My Patients were Presidents,” according to a press release.

The monthly speaker/dinner meeting is 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 27 at Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, where she will share her journey to writing her memoir and the lessons she learned about publishing and media.

The board-certified internal medicine physician, whose private practice is in North Scottsdale, has broken many barriers with list of “firsts,” the release stated.

She was the first military woman to become the White House physician to the president; first woman director of the White House Medical Unit; and first Filipino American in U. S. history to become a Navy Rear Admiral, noted the release.

The women writers’ society gives members access to events to exchange ideas, network with other women writers and authors while forming an alliance with professionals in writing, publishing and book marketing, the release said.

RSVP before 10:30am the Friday morning before the meeting, the release stated. Payment is due in advance.

Go to: scottsdalesocietyofwomenwriters.com.

