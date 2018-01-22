Dr. Pierre Tariot shares latest research information on Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s investigator Dr. Pierre N. Tariot shares his latest research on Alzheimer’s from 1 to 3 p.m, Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
Dr. Tariot will discuss information regarding prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and the possible impact it could have now and for future generations during a free public presentation, “Alzheimer’s Prevention: Pipedream Or Possibility,” according to a press release.
Preceding his presentation, Heather Mulder, outreach manager for the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute will offer an interactive opportunity to learn the differences between “senior moments” and “something more.” She will recommend actions one can take to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other dementias, noted the release.
“Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia affecting over five-million people in the U.S. and it’s a leading cause of death among older Americans,” said Dr. Tariot in a prepared statement. “We expect that by 2050 more than 16 million people in the United States will have Alzheimer’s with an estimated annual cost to the economy of $1.2 trillion.”
For every individual with the disease, there’s an average three people – friends, family, colleagues or neighbors – who are providing care, the release stated, noting the need for accelerated clinical research focused on preventing Alzheimer’s.
There is a pre-clinical stage of Alzheimer’s during which silent brain changes occur, according to Dr. Tariot. Early intervention may prevent the onset of the disease during aging, experts state.
“Ideal Alzheimer’s disease research participants are those with normal memory and thinking abilities, who based on age and genetic background, are at a high risk for developing disease symptoms in the coming years.” said Dr. Tariot in a prepared statement. “We need citizen scientists to join us on our mission to end Alzheimer’s disease without losing another generation.”
The event is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, Belmont Village Senior Living, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute/Banner Sun Health Research Institute and the Valley of the Sun JCC.
Seating is limited. Register at: vosjcc.org/alzheimers.
