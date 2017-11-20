Dr. Roberts-Perrin receives ‘Women Who Inspire’ accolades

Pictured is Brad Meyer; Kathryn Hill, Governing Board Member; Dr. Janelle Roberts-Perrin; Janet Busbee, Governing Board Member; and Dr. Debbi Burdick, Superintendent. (submitted photo)

Adapted physical education teacher, Dr. Janelle Roberts-Perrin has received the 2017 Women Who Inspire Honoree — Phoenix Award, from BMO Harris Bank, the Cave Creek Unified School District has announced.

Dr. Roberts-Perrin was honored at the bank’s BMO Celebrating Women event on Nov. 16, according to a press release. The educator was nominated by Brad Mayer, a BMO Harris Bank employee and a CCUSD parent.

There were three categories for this award — women who lead; women who serve; and women who inspire. Mr. Mayer has known Dr. Roberts-Perrin for several years, and felt she was was very deserving of this award for her work with students, the press release stated.

Dr. Roberts-Perrin was also named CCUSD’s 2017 Teacher of the Year, and was named a top-10 finalist in the Arizona Education Foundation’s 2017 Teacher of the Year program.

