Drinkwater Bridge nears reopening after Scottsdale approves contract

Drinkwater Bridge will enter its third phase of construction after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a construction
The contract, which is for about $1.21 million, is with Haydon Building Corp. and establishes the third guaranteed maximum price, or GMP 3. The approval came at the council’s July 1 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd
The award is for construction services on the Drinkwater Bridge Interim Structural Repairs project. Specifically, it will cover
This phase will yield a completed structure, which will allow the reopening of Drinkwater Boulevard under the bridge. It will also place sidewalks and surface treatments on top of the bridge
In total, the project has cost the city about $7.17 million over the three phases. Previous phases included preliminary repairs to retaining walls and columns; new supporting wall along the centerline; enclosed bridge deck; and additional tunnel lighting
The City Council initially authorized a contract with Haydon Building on July 3,
While removing loose concrete in the columns, constructors discovered deterioration of the concrete was much worse than they previously anticipated.
This led to
