Drinkwater Bridge nears reopening after Scottsdale approves contract

Drinkwater Bridge in the Civic Center Mall area is almost ready to be reopened. (File photo)

Drinkwater Bridge will enter its third phase of construction after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent a construction manager at-risk construction phase services contract .

The contract, which is for about $1.21 million, is with Haydon Building Corp. and establishes the third guaranteed maximum price, or GMP 3. The approval came at the council’s July 1 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd .

The award is for construction services on the Drinkwater Bridge Interim Structural Repairs project. Specifically, it will cover installation of drainage and waterproofing and restoration of the surface above the bridge.

This phase will yield a completed structure, which will allow the reopening of Drinkwater Boulevard under the bridge. It will also place sidewalks and surface treatments on top of the bridge .

For many the closure of the 68th Street bridge to a failure of structural integrity sparked the outcry for infrastructure repairs throughout city limits. (File photo)

In total, the project has cost the city about $7.17 million over the three phases. Previous phases included preliminary repairs to retaining walls and columns; new supporting wall along the centerline; enclosed bridge deck; and additional tunnel lighting .

The City Council initially authorized a contract with Haydon Building on July 3, 2018 for interim structural repairs to the retaining wall and the columns.

While removing loose concrete in the columns, constructors discovered deterioration of the concrete was much worse than they previously anticipated.

This led to closure of the bridge and the city suspending further repairs until it completed more investigation and had a plan. The city then approved GMP 2 at its Oct. 16, 2018 meeting.

