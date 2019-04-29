Driver dies after April car accident on Shea Boulevard

The Scottsdale Police Department is reminding motorists to always wear their seat belt while traveling in a motor vehicle, following the death of a 79-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle collision.



At 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of 124th Street and Shea Boulevard.



Both vehicles involved were driven by adult male drivers, police said. The two drivers were transported to area hospitals, one with life threatening injuries and one with minor injuries, police said.



Investigators determined one of the vehicles was traveling westbound on Shea Boulevard, while the other vehicle was making a left turn to go northbound on 124th Street.



Multiple witnesses reported the westbound vehicle ran a red light, police officials say, stating alcohol was not a factor in this collision.



Two days later, at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, April 24th, the driver of the vehicle heading westbound, identified as William Belveal, 79, died at the hospital.

“The Scottsdale Police Department would like to remind the public to always wear seat belts when travelling in motor vehicles,” Scottsdale Sgt. Ben Hoster said in a prepared statement.

