Drought conditions spur new water agreement at Ancala Country Club

Changes are coming to an agreement between the city of Scottsdale and Ancala Country Club, 11700 E. Via Linda, after the city council approved a contract between the two entities.

The new contract will allow for the delivery of water to the course, the transfer of an Ancala-built turnout station to the city, payment of development fees and will set water rate structure for the course. The consent agenda approval came at a Tuesday, July 3 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The city and Ancala have had a water agreement since 1986 and the city provided a “non-groundwater” source for the golf course. The golf course instead purchased excess Central Arizona Project water from the Central Arizona Water Conservation District directly, according to a city staff report.

Recent drought conditions have made excess water no longer available, allowing for the new agreement to come forth as the golf course plans to use the “non-groundwater” provided.

The CAWCD only delivers water to a turnout that a CAP entitlement water customer, hence the transfer of ownership. The agreement also puts in “significantly higher costs” for Ancala to pay for water if the golf course exceeds its conservation allotment, which the Arizona Department of Water Resources sets.

The city anticipates the golf course will pay $269,200 in development fees for an eight-inch meter.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738