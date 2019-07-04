Duet invites community to support seniors during online giving event July 9-11

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on helping bridge the gap between legacy resident and the generations who came after them. (Submitted photo)

The senior population is rapidly increasing, yet, the pace of government and philanthropic support for seniors is not.

Often times, public funding for services and programs that benefit seniors is the first to receive funding cuts, according to a press release. At Duet, this is known all too well.

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging services and programs are in high demand with the growing senior population, and the nonprofit relies heavily on the generous support of the Maricopa County community to continue to provide these programs and services that empower seniors to remain independent and to age with dignity.

Beginning July 9-11, anyone who wants to support Duet’s mission can visit www.give65.org/duetcompassion to learn more about the organization and make a secure, online donation.

The nonprofit is encouraging everyone to schedule donations July 1-8, which gives Duet a greater chance of earning up to $5,000 in matching funds from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. Donations of $10 or more are eligible.

Through GIVE65, donations will help Duet serve seniors, raise funds, and increase awareness. The goal is to raise $7,500 to support its vitally needed, free-of-charge volunteer service to homebound adults.

“GIVE65 allows us to help seniors in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for the programs and services that so many rely on,” Sue Reckinger, senior director of volunteer services at Duet, said in a prepared statement.

The GIVE65 Event begins at 7 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Tuesday, July 9 and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on July 11, lasting 65 hours total.

This event is an initiative of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation and the nation’s first and only crowd-fundraising platform focused on helping nonprofit organizations across the country raise funds for programs and services benefiting seniors, the press release stated.

“Every gift makes a difference in the life of a senior on the local level,” Lenli Corbett, executive director of Home Instead Senior Care Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to partner with Duet for the fourth-annual GIVE65 Event, and we are hopeful our partnership will inspire greater charitable giving in support of seniors who rely on the nonprofit sector to age with independence and dignity.”

Home Instead Senior Care locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale are supporting Duet in this fundraising effort.

“The services Duet provides are a lifeline to many in our local community,” said Kelly Cornelius, owner of the Home Instead location in Phoenix. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help them expand their impact in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas.”

To learn more about Duet’s GIVE65 fundraiser, visit www.give65.org/duetcompassion. All donations are 100% tax deductible in the United States.

For more information about Duet, visit duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.

