Earnhardt closing Scottsdale Mazda location, other sites remain Valleywide

As Earnhardt closes its Mazda dealership at 15350 N. Hayden Road, in Scottsdale, executives ensure the public that Earnhardt Auto Centers are “alive and well.”

Notification advising that Earnhardt Mazda “will no longer operate at the above address or elsewhere,” effective July 16, caused confusion for some who received the car dealership’s 30-day notice to cancel its services with those in a business relationship with the company, including vendors.

The notice also advised those affected to arrange for the removal of any equipment or refunds for prepaid services the company may have had with other parties.

The EarnhardtMazda.com site will also be taken down on July 16.

“Ultimately, Earnhardt Auto Centers made a business decision to close our Scottsdale Mazda location in order to focus on other areas of growth and brands that are experiencing a more successful path in the Phoenix Market,” said Christopher Kerr, Earnhardt Auto Centers marketing vice president on July 11 in an emailed response to inquiries.

“In fact, we were able to place and employ the 30 employees from that location into our existing operations. The property/real-estate itself is also pending sale.”

Mr. Kerr confirmed statements previously received clarifying that all Earnhardt dealerships were not closing, just the Scottsdale Mazda facility that would no longer:

Accept vehicles to be serviced;

Prospective customers unable to buy vehicles at that site; and

Companies having a business relationship with Earnhardt Mazda had to discontinue services.

“Earnhardt has been a name in the Valley since 1951 and will be around for many years to come,” stated Mr. Kerr of the family-owned business that’s seen three generations of Earnhardts involved in its operations.

As Earnhardt’s legacy continues, there’s plans to expand its enterprise by adding a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram franchise, which is under construction in Queen Creek along with a new Kia dealership opening in Mesa in the coming year, Kerr noted.

“In the past 15 years, we have substantially grown our dealer count as well as the number of brands we represent,” said Mr. Kerr. “We have 20 dealerships active and open in Arizona and two in the Las Vegas, Nevada market (one of which is Mazda franchise).”

He added that the Earnhardt Cadillac and Earnhardt Hyundai North Scottsdale dealerships on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale will offer customers “the same, great ‘No Bull’ service and vehicle maintenance.”

Mazda customers who have warranty or sales needs unable to be met at comparable locations are encouraged to visit MadzdaUSA.com.

Northeast Valley Editorial Assistant Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.