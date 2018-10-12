Eight-year-old domestic violence charge against Scottsdale school board candidate surfaces

A candidate for the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board was charged eight years ago with domestic violence for making threatening comments toward her ex-husband.

The charges, which write-in candidate and Scottsdale resident Christine Schild says were the result of comments made to a third party while the couple were going through a divorce, were ultimately dismissed.

According to a Sept. 23, 2010, Scottsdale Police Department report, Ms. Schild made threatening comments toward her ex-husband and his then-girlfriend while at a doctor’s appointment.

The couple was not present at the physician’s office at the time Ms. Schild made the threat.

Ms. Schild says the incident was blown out of proportion at the time.

“I never talked to my ex- or his girlfriend directly; I made a comment to a third party,” Ms. Schild said of the police report.

“I had no interest in seeing her — that resulted in those charges in city court. It was ultimately dismissed. I did do a diversion program.”

Facebook user Frank Graham sent Independent reporter Melissa Fittro a message in September that included Ms. Schild’s Scottsdale City Court case records, which included two domestic violence counts of threatening and intimidating, and one non-domestic violence count of disorderly conduct.

All three charges were dismissed by the city attorney, the Scottsdale City Court website shows.

Mr. Graham is an SUSD parent, he says.

“The primary concern for the schools must be the education and safety of the students, and the safety of everyone who works at the schools,” Mr. Graham said of why he was compelled to alert the Independent to the incident involving Ms. Schild.

“Domestic violence, being convicted of threatening to kill two people with a gun, a documented history of suicidal and homicidal behavior is a recipe for disaster. Ms. Schild should not be allowed on our campuses and the voters deserve to know these facts.”

A records request at the Scottsdale Police Department produced an 11-page police report that included two officers’ narratives of a morning visit to a doctor’s appointment that would result in three charges.

According to the report, Ms. Schild was allegedly battling cancer and going through a divorce. During a doctor’s appointment, Ms. Schild’s spirit went from good to angry, upset and crying, according to the police report. The report states she began ranting about her ex husband.

In the doctor’s appointment, Ms. Schild allegedly made comments such as “I’ve just been to a seminar where I learned to kill someone and make it look like a suicide,” the police report states.

The report also states Ms. Schild told her doctor she had given her son over 30 Vicodine pills, because, Ms. Schild allegedly stated, she was “afraid I might take them and kill myself.”

According to the report, the doctor told police that Ms. Schild continued ranting for several minutes, which included threatening to kill her husband, his girlfriend and herself.

The police report states that Ms. Schild’s psychiatrist was called.

Officer P. Mitchell, one of the two police officers mentioned in the police report, called Ms. Schild’s ex-husband, Steven Schild, to inform him of the threats made against him.

“He said that she has been known to make outlandish statements in the past, including suicidal statements,” Mr. Mitchell stated in the report.

In supplement notes included in the police documents, Officer J. Vogt described his discussions with Ms. Schild’s son following the incident.

Mr. Vogt stated he went to Ms. Schild’s residence to check on her welfare. When a vehicle arrived at Ms. Schild’s house, she exited from the front-side passenger door.

According to the report, she walked down the driveway to where the officer was standing and asked what Mr. Vogt was doing at the residence. Mr. Vogt says Ms. Schild became irate and started yelling about the troubles in her life at the time.

Her son came down the driveway to talk with Mr. Vogt before he left, the report states. Later, Mr. Vogt called her son by phone to explain the 9-1-1 call the Scottsdale Police Department had received in the morning.

“[The son] asked his mother, Christine, and she said that she was only venting,” the police report stated.

The police report noted her son described the Schilds’ divorce as “very stressful and upsetting for Christine.”

“[The son] added that he had never heard Christine threaten to hurt Steven, his girlfriend or herself,” the report states.

“He added that she does not have access to Steven or his girlfriend and does not have access to a weapon. He said Christine was now lying down and trying to relax.”

According to Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Watts, Ms. Schild was not arrested for her charges.

“The offender in this incident was not taken into custody,” Mr. Watts said. “The initial report was taken on Sept. 23, 2010. The case was submitted to the City Prosecutor on Oct. 1, 2010 and it looks like charges were filed on Dec. 15, 2010.”

Ms. Schild’s charges included two courts of threatening and intimidating, and one count of disorderly conduct. All three charges were dismissed by the city attorney between Jan. 31, 2011 and Aug. 1, 2011.

In a phone interview, Ms. Schild explained she went to anger management classes following the incident, describing it as a horrible experience.

“I had no fight left — we fought for over a year,” she said. “The city attorney offered [to me] to take anger management classes; I just looked at my lawyer and said ‘all I did was make a comment.’ We’ve been divorced for eight years, I haven’t talked to my husband since — he has no place in my life anymore. He’s not involved in my running for school board.

“I pass background checks, I’ve never been convicted of anything. I had one bad incident during my divorce. They don’t deserve to be embarrassed because of my decision to run for school board.”

Ms. Schild is a past Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board member, and a volunteer for the city of Scottsdale. She is a retired attorney, and mother of three. She is a write-in candidate in the upcoming November election; her name will not appear on the ballot.

