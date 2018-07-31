Elements of Style: Scottsdale exhibit showcases 8 artists

A vibrant multi-media group exhibition entitled Elements of Style: Color, Line & Texture is now on display in Scottsdale.

Royse Contemporary curator and owner Nicole Royse has selected artists based on their distinguished styles, accomplished work, and distinctive voice, each creating and embodying elements style.

This exhibition showcases the work of eight noteworthy artists based in both Arizona and Texas including Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe, ColorOrgy, David Allan Paul, Dan Pederson, James Anthony Peters, Daniel Shepherd, and Marilyn Szabo.

Their work is original, captivating while pushing boundaries and redefining their mediums in contemporary art today, according to a press release. Elements of Style: Color, Line & Texture offers an eclectic selection of work that includes collage, drawing, mixed media, painting, and photography. These artists are connected through their striking imagery, originality, vibrant color palettes and engaging styles, the press release stated.

“I am honored to showcase this talented group of artists, as I have a deep respect for each artist and their work and feel the combination of work and energy that each artists brings will be a spectacular summer exhibition at Royse Contemporary,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.

Elements of Style: Color, Line & Texture will be on view through Saturday, Aug. 25. Royse Contemporary is at 7077 E. Main Street, suite 6, in the Old Town Scottsdale area.

