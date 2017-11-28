Embark upon energy industry transformations at Scottsdale Green Building Program

Scottsdale city officials contend this is an exciting time for renewables and on-site energy storage systems as solar continues to take off in the Valley of the Sun.
Scottsdale has had a record year with the installation of more than 500 residential solar electric units and a growing number of battery storage systems, they say.
Learn more about these trends at a free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road. RSVPs are not needed.
ASU Senior Sustainability Scholar Paul Hirt will discuss the solar energy revolution, why solar is coming faster than anyone expected and how it will change our world.
His current research includes a history of electric power, transition to renewable energy, and collaborative interdisciplinary research on water use, urban growth and sustainability.
Titan Solar Power Director of Business Development Jack Walker joins Hirt.
He’ll discuss residential options for utility-connected solar photovoltaics systems. Mr. Walker will address homeowners’ questions about time of use rates, controlling demand charges and having a backup system in the event of a utility grid failure.
This lecture is one in a series of Green Building programs that includes:
- Feb. 1 — Living an Edible Landscape Life
- April 5 — Building with earth and Mass in the Desert
- June 7 — Heating and Cooling with Ductless Mini-Splits
