Engaging your green thumb: Scottsdale Seed Library opens

The Seed Library at Mustang Library features edible plant and herb seeds. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale Public Library has announced the installation of the first Seed Library at their Mustang branch.

In partnership with local nonprofit Garden Pool, library card holders will now be able to check out seed packets to get their gardens started.

The library will be stocked with edible plant and herb seeds that work well with the Arizona climate.

Come out the seed library at Mustang Library 10101 N. 90th St.

For more information go to scottsdalelibrary.org/services/seed-library

