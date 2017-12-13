Engineering contract for transit improvements gains Scottsdale City Council approval

An engineering services contract received Scottsdale City Council’s approval and will go toward improvements along Valley Metro’s Transit Route 72 along Scottsdale Road.
The approval came Tuesday, Dec. 5 at a city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The contract for $213,316.77 will be with Ritoch-Powell and Associates for transit stop improvements to 11 locations along Transit Route 72. Those 11 transit stops are between Roosevelt Street and Cactus Road, a city council report states.
The entire route runs from south Chandler near Arizona Loop 202 to north Scottsdale near Thompson Peak Parkway and runs primarily along Scottsdale/Rural Road.
The engineering consultant will survey each stop and will pinpoint specific issues and then develop layouts showing needed changes including any installation of new transit equipment configurations.
Any proposed improvements will remain in conformance with the Scottsdale Road Design Guidelines. These changes will also bring the stops into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city anticipates the entirety of design and construction to Route 72 to cost more than $1.2 million.
So far, the fiscal year 2017-18 capital improvement plan has $335,000 in funding for only the project’s design.
Of that amount, $60,000 is city transportation sales tax funding while the remainder comes from a federal grant and regional sales tax funding.
About $220,000 of the aforementioned federal funding comes from an intergovernmental agreement with Phoenix. The regional funding is from another IGA with the Regional Public Transportation Authority.
The remaining amount of the anticipated cost will pay for right-of-way acquisition and construction with funds coming from federal grants and regional funding.
City staff will present any additional IGAs for council’s approval as costs and terms finalize.
