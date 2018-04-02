Enrollment open for early childhood education programs at Scottsdale school

Enrollment is underway for next school year at Copper Ridge School where several early childhood education programs and a comprehensive K-8 program are offered.
Copper Ridge is a K-8 school in the Scottsdale Unified School District that prides itself on its experienced faculty, extended gifted and Honors opportunities, advanced math placement offerings, and award-winning STEM programs, according to a press release. Copper Ridge is at 10101 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy.
The campus’s K-8 experience allows students to remain through middle school since Copper Ridge offers pre-school and pre-K classes along with an early-intervention PANDA program for children with developmental delays, the press release states.
In addition to exposing students to experiences that develop their social and emotional skills, the Copper Ridge pre-school and pre-K programs introduce students to a variety of developmentally appropriate academic skills in the reading, language development, and mathematics.
Pre-school and Pre-K students also benefit from weekly physical education, computer, and library classes, noted the release.
The Copper Ridge program offers the youngest students everything needed to be successful since the transition is made easier with students remaining on the same campus when they move up to kindergarten.
The pre-school, pre-K and PANDA programs offer options for parents of young children in the north Scottsdale community.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call 480-484-5086.
