Eric DeVore named Cave Creek Teacher of the Year

Sonoran Trails Middle School Spanish teacher Eric DeVore (Submitted photo)

Sonoran Trails Middle School Spanish teacher Eric DeVore has been named Cave Creek Unified School District’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.



Cave Creek Unified School District celebrates great teaching with their annual Teacher of the Year celebration.



Mr. DeVore was awarded $3,000 and will complete his application for the 2019 Arizona Educational Foundation’s Teacher of the Year program.



Also recognized were honorees:



Kendra Frigard, 3rd/4th grade combo teacher at Desert Willow Elementary; and

Doni Nasr, Spanish teacher at Cactus Shadows High School.

Ms. Frigard and Ms. Nasr both received $1,000, according to a press release.

CCUSD appreciates and thanks community members, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gunderson, for their generous donation to financially support the CCUSD Teacher of the Year program.



Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick stated that this is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Cave Creek Unified School District as the district honors its educators.

