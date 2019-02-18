Errant swings create rogue golf ball chagrin in south Scottsdale neighborhood

Rogue golf balls are terrorizing a quiet neighborhood in south Scottsdale, residents of the area report.

People there say the chagrin is compounding due to broken-down protective netting at the nearby Coronado Golf Course, which fell down months ago and has yet to be replaced.

Homeowners in Coronado Park Estates are crying foul over a lack of accountability, they say, is stemming from Coronado Golf Course — and specifically its driving range — and the city, which is leasing the property to the golf course.

Starting in 2015, the golf course installed wooden poles without an approved permit. Neighbors within Coronado Park Estates say the issue over the illegal poles resulted in hundreds of emails to the city, meetings with department heads, a citizen petition and appearances before City Council to request safer, higher quality, more attractive and modern designed metal poles set in cement.

While neighbors say there have been concerns regarding safety living next to the golf course for years, the danger hit a fever pitch this past fall after an August monsoon storm blew the protective netting and its poles down. Since, no replacement has occurred neighbors are regularly having their windows broken, residents contend.

“Ever since August we’ve been affected from the golf balls on our houses breaking roof tiles and windows,” resident Dick Porter said. Mr. Porter sustained an injury after picking up shards of glass broken from a golf ball.

Mr. Porter says they’ve been attempting to work with the City of Scottsdale for about three years regarding the driving range.

“We have a nice little community right here by the golf course, the 9th green — we’d love to have the golf course,” Mr. Porter explained. “The problem is there’s the driving range. He’s put up big huge telephone poles with netting. Last August, we had a big monsoon and it blew down the poles because they weren’t installed right. We’ve been waiting since Oct. 8 to have it restored.”

Mr. Porter alleges the owner, who holds the lease from the city, is not performing up to lease regulations.

Coronado Golf Course is at 2829 N. Miller Road.

A record of events

In a letter to the Independent, Mr. Porter expressed that concerns from Coronado Park Estates have been ignored over the years.

“Space here will not permit my telling the whole story of how the operator of this landmark Scottsdale golf course has consistently over the years ignored all concerns for their neighbor’s safety or the maintenance and condition of the course,” Mr. Porter wrote in a typed-letter mailed to the newspaper.

“It should not take over six months to complete the repairs that are so urgently needed to insure against the possibility of future damage to our homes and personal injury to their customers.”

Additionally, Mr. Porter believes the city, as the lessor, has not held up their-end of the lease with Coronado Golf Course, which allows the city to replace the current operator with another who will abide by the terms and conditions of the lease.

Documents show the city and Odanoroc LLC entered into a golf course lease and supplement parcel agreement on Nov. 1, 2005.

Within his letter to the Independent, Mr. Porter enclosed a timeline dating back to April 2015 for reported attempts to resolve the issues with the city and the golf course.

“While I am not surprised, you should know that to date I have not received any response from any person of any authority at the City of Scottsdale,” he said.

In April 2015, the golf course reportedly installed poles without a permit, which resulted in a civil ticket of complaint to be issued. However, a few months later at the civil hearing, the complaint was dismissed.

In May 2016, Mr. Porter and a man named Roberto Duron visited Coronado Golf Course, where they reportedly appealed to Mr. Planeta to voluntarily cut height off of the poles, paint them white and use transparent screening. Mr. Porter says Mr. Planeta refused to do so without offering a reason for his position.

In June 2016, neighborhood residents met with city staff members, including Mr. Reed and Brian Biesemeyer, the timeline states.

“(The) city admitted they had made mistakes and offered to try and get Planeta to comply. They issued a notice to comply by June 13. Planeta ignored and they then issued a civil citation.”

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 5, 2016, but postponed twice until Oct. 18, 2016, reportedly.

At the Oct. 18, 2016, civil hearing, Mr. Planeta’s attorney failed to file a notice of appearance in a timely manner, and could not proceed. The timeline states a default judgment was issued and Mr. Planeta was given 90 days to apply for permits and pay $5,000 in sanctions.

In January 2017, the golf course submitted a development application. During review of the application, it was rejected by the planning department.

Between January and February 2017, city officials reportedly told the neighbors that safety was a higher priority than the aesthetics of the poles.

In March 2017, the neighbors presented a resident petition and gave speeches. Former City Council agendas show Councilman Guy Phillips made a motion to direct the city manager to investigate the citizen petition presented, which asks the city to require Odanoroc, LLC to abandon the use of telephone poles to enclose the driving range portion of the golf course; and, if the poles are not removed, require the removal of the top 15 feet from each pole and painting the poles white. The motion carried 7-0.

The timeline ends with additional meetings in 2017 with the city manager, city attorney and city department heads. In September 2017, the neighbors sent a final letter to the city requesting to know what their final decision on the poles would be.

Working to correct issues

Scottsdale Parks and Recreation Director, Reed Pryor, says they are in discussion with Coronado Golf Course’s owner, Eric Planeta, to have the poles re-installed.

“We can tell you we’ve been dealing with Eric for a while on the poles,” Mr. Pryor explained. “There was some older poles and netting that were in bad shape. He started a process to replace those. It took quite a while. He got some things installed, a storm hit and blew the poles down.”

Mr. Pryor says he believes six to eight poles were blown down from the storm.

“We’re trying to work with him to get those re-installed so that they are running. We’ve been working with him, meeting with the city engineer to come up with a proper plan to get everything done and start re-installing replacement poles to where they meeting the engineering standards.”

Mr. Planeta could not be reached for comment.

Mr. Reed says the golf course operator has been working with an engineer that he hired and the city structural engineer to determine the best way to install and secure the poles.

“This does take some time,” Mr. Reed explained.

While neighbors of the golf course contend the owner is in violation of portions of the lease agreement with the city of Scottsdale, Mr. Reed says they are not quite to that point yet.

“The current course operator has an agreement with the City of Scottsdale to operate and manage the golf course. The contract has requirements that he is responsible for,” Mr. Reed said. “If it is determined that he is in violation of his agreement he could be found in default of the agreement. However, we would like to work with him to correct issues that may arise before we would look at replacing him.”

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.