Executive Council Charities pledges $1.25 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

Executive Council Charities has made its largest contribution to date to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – $1.25 million over 10 years to help young people overcome adversity.
To celebrate the commitment to the club’s youth, BGCS announced the newly named Executive Council Charities Teen Center at the Hartley & Ruth Barker Branch on Miller Road in Scottsdale.
“Many of us teens are going through a lot,” stated Dahlia S., Barker Branch Keystone president and club teen, who opened the recognition ceremony Thursday, May 10. “Knowing that organizations like Executive Council Charities support us, means so much.”
The teen center, which serves on average 100 teens a day with award-winning programming, was the location of the event, which included members from Executive Council Charities along with board members and staff from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.
Executive Council Charities provides grants to programs and nonprofit organizations focused on helping young people in Arizona overcome adversity, and it has maintained a close relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale for more than a decade, the release stated.
“Boys & Girls Club programs have been paramount to the work of EC70 members for nearly 50 years, and we are proud to stay true to those roots and put our name on one of the most dynamic teen centers impacting so many local youth,” stated Josh Rogers, 2018-19 board chairman for Executive Council Charities. “We are excited to make an investment at this level to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale which will help these teens overcome adversity and become future leaders.”
Previous commitments include $375,000 over five years in 2013 to fund the Power Hour room and programming at the Hartley & Ruth Barker Branch along with programming at the Red Mountain and Lehi Branches in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the release stated.
“Executive Council Charities’ continued investment in our youth has been instrumental in helping our kids reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS president and CEO. “ECC’s vested interest in the success of our community’s young people will impact future generations and our community as a whole. We are so proud to dedicate The Executive Council Charities Teen Center to show our joint commitment to our kids and our community.”
The most recent contribution will be used for teen activities and facilities at the Barker Branch, and to increase their impact, ECC members have pledged to participate in activities and programs, helping to inspire teens with their community support, the release stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.