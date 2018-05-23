Exemption allows Scottsdale Fire Station 616 to exceed height limits

A request for a hardship exemption from the current environmental sensitive lands overlay at a future Scottsdale Fire Station has been approved by city leaders.

Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, May 22, approved a request to allow proposed Fire Station No. 616 to exceed the 24-foot height limit.

Station No. 616, set to be constructed at 10905 E. Loving Tree Lane, is located along north Cave Creek Road, and is designed to be placed strategically on the site, according to a city staff report.

According to the Scottsdale General Plan 2001 Land Use Map, the property is designated as rural neighborhoods, which includes areas of relatively large lot, single-family neighborhoods.

The hardship exemption application is in conjunction with the development applicant proposing Station No. 616. The exemption will allow the station to exceed the 24-foot height limitation; the proposed height is 27-feet.

Once completed the fire station will improve response times within Scottsdale’s boundary, city officials say.

“This site’s location will provide the most efficient and effective access to the city of Scottsdale’s thoroughfare infrastructure allowing for the improved deployment of fire department assets,” the staff report states. “The height impacts are not significant in comparison to the improvements in response times.”

Staff recommended the council approve the requesting, stating all hardship exemption criteria have been met.

The criteria within the city staff report is:

Demonstrated substantial hardship that would reduce the ability to use the parcel;

The requested exemption is consistent with the intent and purpose of the ESL ordinance;

The application of the new ESL standards does not achieve significant benefit for protection of the environment and community; and

The requested exemption is in conformance with a previously adopted version of the ESL ordinance.

The request was approved by Scottsdale City Council on consent.

