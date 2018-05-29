Experience Scottsdale rolls out ‘It’s That Hot’ to campaign for summer tourism

Summer in Scottsdale is hot. And when the mercury rises, visitors willing to brave the heat win.

That’s how Experience Scottsdale is promoting summer vacations and staycations to residents in Phoenix, Tucson and Los Angeles, a press release states.

Although Experience Scottsdale has traditionally promoted summer travel, this year, the organization is aiming to build more awareness with revamped messaging that emphasizes Scottsdale’s hot summer temperatures with the tagline, “It’s That Hot.”

“Come summer, we don’t just see triple-digit temperatures in Scottsdale,” Experience Scottsdale President and CEO Rachel Sacco said in a prepared statement.

“We see budget-friendly hotel rates, weekly pool parties and special events. We know Scottsdale thrives during the summer months – it’s time for our visitors to realize it too.”

The revamp comes after Experience Scottsdale’s tourism partners tasked the organization to drive additional visitation during the need period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to a release.

The organization has seen success promoting another need period — Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. In the six years of Experience Scottsdale’s holiday campaign, average occupancy at area hotels and resorts in November and December has increased more than 15 percent.

With new summer messaging comes a new advertising push and website, www.ItsThatHot.com, and Experience Scottsdale is promoting It’s That Hot via email, social media, public relations and advertisements on USAToday.com.

Plus, Experience Scottsdale is running commercials in top performing zip codes in Arizona and Southern California, posting digital billboards throughout Phoenix and advertising on Surf streams in Los Angeles Uber and Lyft vehicles.

Experience Scottsdale is targeting these markets, as well as Palm Springs, Calif., San Diego, Albuquerque and Las Vegas because of extensive industry research.

Through the biennial Visitor Industry Customer Analysis, Experience Scottsdale can identify potential, high-value visitors down to the household level and according to the study, Phoenix and Southern California are the city’s largest markets for summertime visitors.

To add to the viral nature of the campaign, Experience Scottsdale has commissioned murals placed at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale Quarter and Geisha-a-Go-Go in Old Town Scottsdale.

Experience Scottsdale hired local artist Lauren Lee to design and paint murals that incorporate the campaign’s bright, warm colors and the hashtag #itsthathot.

Experience Scottsdale chose highly trafficked areas to create these “Instagrammable moments” that can be shared across social media platforms by both residents and visitors through Labor Day weekend. national brands, from Adidas to Perrier, have used such highly visible wall art to appeal to influencers and encourage user-generated social media posts.

In addition to promoting summer leisure travel, Experience Scottsdale also is marketing Scottsdale as a summertime destination for meetings groups.

With rebate offers, Experience Scottsdale is encouraging qualifying meeting planners to book business at Scottsdale-area hotels and resorts during the summer months through 2021.

