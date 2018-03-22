Explore building with earth materials at April lecture

Hear about the timeless technology and simplicity of converting earth into efficient and durable structures at the city of Scottsdale’s April Green Building Program.
World traveler Kirk Higbee will share the wonders of adobe, cob, rammed earth, compressed earth blocks and other earthen building techniques for desert environments.
Participants discover how mass walls and floors modulate temperatures while passively enhancing cooling and improving indoor comfort, according to a press release.
This free program runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road. RSVPs are not needed.
Mr. Higbee became intrigued with this technique while viewing adobe construction as a kindergartner on a field trip to El Pueblo Museum in Pueblo, Colorado, the press release stated. As a kid, he experimented with this craft filling aluminum ice cube trays with mud.
He later traveled to five countries researching the topic and earning certificates on the subject.
Mr. Higbee lives in Phoenix where he is rebuilding his pre-1926 adobe home and cataloging adobe construction in the greater Scottsdale/Phoenix region.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.