Family Advocacy Center gets amended contract extended through 2024

Scottsdale City Council members at the May 14 meeting held at 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The Scottsdale Family Advocacy Center intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Child Safety is extended June 1-May 31, 2024.

An amended contract was approved on consent by the Scottsdale City Council at the regular May 14 meeting, held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The new agreement would not create any additional costs for the city that are not already incurred to operate the Family Advocacy Center, according to a city staff report.

Subsections were added to the agreement stating that Arizona Department of Child Safety would purchase, install and maintain, at no cost to the city, the installation of private circuit allowing its workers to connect directly to the state network since previously they had to coordinate with the city on necessary work, the report said.

The Scottsdale Family Advocacy Center is recognized for its success in assisting victims and law enforcement investigators while serving the areas of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Tempe, the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and unincorporated areas in the northeast valley.

The facility offers what is described as a multi-disciplinary approach to investigate crimes against people and provides victim services. Victims are assisted through partnerships with the Scottsdale Police Department, Arizona Department of Child Safety, Adult Protective Services, crisis intervention personnel, health care specialists, prosecutors and victim advocates.

The agreement will continue to extend the beneficial services provided in Scottsdale and other surrounding communities through the partnerships of the Arizona Department of Child Safety and the Family Advocacy Center as they serve as a resource to victims, the staff report added.

