Duet to host discussion groups for family caregivers

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging has launched “Finding Meaning and Hope,” a free 10-part video discussion series based on the book, “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping With Stress and Grief,” by Pauline Boss, PhD. The video series is the basis for structured weekly conversations led by trained Duet facilitators.

The series equips family caregivers with an understanding of ambiguous loss and the tools to lower stress and build resilience.

“This video discussion series really is a grass roots type initiative where, one discussion group at a time, we’re impacting caregivers in all corners of the Valley and beyond,” says Ann Wheat, director of family caregiver services.

A number of “Finding Meaning and Hope” video discussion groups are taking place throughout the Valley, including several that begin this week in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. Each discussion group is free of charge to caregivers.

Paradise Valley: 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10-Nov. 12 at Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive. RSVP: 480-948-7460 or https://frc.retreatportal.com/events/f?p=101:2:1637440216199::::PROGRAM_ID:46941

Paradise Valley: 2-3:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 16-Nov. 18 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix, 4027 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. RSVP: duet@phoenixuu.org

Scottsdale: 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 7 at Westminster Village (Weyrich Conference Room), 1200 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. RSVP: debbie.lane@wmvaz.com, 480-451-2046

To learn more about the Finding Meaning and Hope video discussion series, view the trailer here. Duet offers training throughout the year for anyone interested in becoming a facilitator.

Duet is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area.

To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.

