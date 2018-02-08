Fashion week plans events in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley

Scottsdale Fashion Week presented by Purely Sedona has announced featured designers and festivities for the 2018 event series taking place Feb. 21-25 at various venues throughout Scottsdale.
New this year, SFW will host an exclusive pre-opening event at a private residence in the Town of Paradise Valley taking place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
The invitation-only extravaganza is titled “Art + Fashion,” and features the artwork of artist, Gilda Garza and an exclusive runway show by nationally renowned designer, Nicole Miller, according to a press release. A very limited number of tickets will be available for purchase.
Opening night of SFW will showcase looks by Contessa LA with a runway show taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 4725 N. Scottsdale Road.
Contessa LA’s main focus is to make women feel confident by outfitting them with luxurious fashion pieces that accentuate the beauty of the female figure, the press release stated.
On Friday, Feb. 23, the fashion festivities continue with Splash into Beauty, a poolside beauty exposition at W Scottsdale’s WET Pool Deck featuring local and national beauty brands.
The event takes place from noon to 5 p.m.
Later that evening, guests will be treated to Splash into Swim, a luxury swimwear runway show featuring looks by Trina Turk, Mr. Turk, Salty Mermaid, Montce Swim and W Store, presenting designs by Vitamin A, Luli Fama and TravisMathew.
Doors open at 8 p.m. W Scottsdale is at 7277 E. Camelback Road.
On Saturday, internationally renowned designers Trina Turk and Mr. Turk will showcase their latest ready-to-wear collections and host a pop-up shop where attendees will have the opportunity to purchase some of the looks featured on the runway. The shop will be open prior to and after the runway show.
Trina Turk’s clothing has been worn by many celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Viola Davis and Carrie Underwood, to name a few, the press release stated.
The festivities will take place at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Finally on Sunday, SFW will come to a close with the Fashion-A-Bowl after party, taking place at Skylanes in Old Town Scottsdae, 7320 E. Indian Plaza. Doors open at 9 p.m.
VIP and general admission tickets are now on sale. These are 21+ events.
Tickets are on sale now at ScottsdaleFashionWeek.com.
