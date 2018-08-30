FBI to assess possible civil rights violations including Johnson arrest

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that it’s assessing the use of force used by Mesa Police Department, one day after the Scottsdale Police Department announced it didn’t see cause for criminal charges.

On Monday, Aug. 27, Scottsdale police officials determined, through an investigation at the behest of MPD, that use of force during an arrest of Robert Johnson was legally authorized and justified under Arizona state law.

Scottsdale PD says the investigation had been presented to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Officer for review, where the findings were agreed upon.

On Aug. 28, the Mesa Police Department was notified by the FBI that it was assessing the use of force incident involving the arrest of Gabriel Mark Ramirez, Jr. and Mr. Johnson’s arrest, for possible civil rights violations.

Previously, MPD was notified by the FBI it was reviewing an officer involved shooting of Scott Farnsworth on Sept. 22, 2017, for possible civil rights violations in addition to the officer involved shooting of Daniel Shaver on Jan. 18, 2016.

